Karnataka: Muslim youth beaten up for travelling with Hindu girlfriend

In an instance of moral policing in coastal Karnataka, miscreants waylaid a Muslim youth and his Hindu girlfriend while the duo was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

The incident was reported in Dakshina Kannada district. According to police sources, 21-year-old Nazeer of Puttu was traveling with his girlfriend Pooja in an auto-rickshaw Tuesday. Around 12 noon, three miscreants waylaid the auto-rickshaw near Siribagilu village on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway.

The miscreants, who stopped the vehicles, asked for the names of the couple and once they got to know that they belonged to different religions, the accused hit Nazeer on his face and head. They also hurled expletives at the couple.

The police said that they have identified the accused as Theertha Prasad, Jithesh, Surendra and others. A case has been registered under Sections 143, 147, 341, 504, 323, 324, 506 and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code at Uppinangady police station.