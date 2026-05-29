‘Representation has hit all-time low’: Karnataka Muslim body demands 1 Rajya Sabha seat in state

The body estimated that the Congress could comfortably win three Rajya Sabha seats out of the four seats up for election on June 18. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Federation of State Muslim Organisations has flagged the lack of political representation for Muslims, calling for at least one candidate from the community to be nominated in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

This comes after the recent Federation report on the election promises made by the Congress Government in the Karnataka Assembly 2023 elections, which raised concerns about insufficient representation.

“Today, there is not a single Muslim Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka. The number of Lok Sabha tickets given by Congress to Muslims has drastically dropped to just one. Representation in the Rajya Sabha is also limited to just one member. Consequently, the representation of the state’s Muslim community in Parliament has hit an all-time low,” the Federation said in a statement on May 26.