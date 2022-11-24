scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Karnataka Muslim man held on charges of allegedly sexually abusing minor girl, illegal conversion

The police found that the girl revealed her ordeal to her parents after she read about the recent Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi.

karnataka news, sexual assault news, illegal conversion news, indian expressMuslim man in Karnataka was arrested on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 Hindu girl. (File)

A 24-year-old Muslim man in Karnataka was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 Hindu girl, blackmailing her with her nude photos, and promising to marry her if she converted to Islam.

Karnataka Police identified the accused as Yunas Pasha, hailing from Mandya district, 120 km from Bengaluru. Pasha was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance.

The police said that the victim met Pasha on her way to school. He gave her a mobile phone through a friend a year ago and the two have been in constant touch ever since. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the accused forced the girl to connect through WhatsApp video calls. Pasha would then allegedly force her to reveal herself on video calls which he would be recording, it said.

“The accused allegedly blackmailed her to share her nude photos on social media if she did not have sex with him. On November 10, the man came to the girl’s grandmother’s house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her,” the FIR said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

In the complaint, her father stated that he promised to marry the victim only if she converted to Islam.

The incident came to light when the family noticed the girl to be depressed most of the time. Upon questioning, she revealed the ordeal. Later, her father filed a complaint before the police.

During the investigation, the police found that the girl was distraught after she read about the recent gruesome murder in Delhi where Aftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

More from Bangalore

Pasha has been sent to judicial custody.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 01:34:01 pm
Next Story

Bilateral series require more context: Kane Williamson ahead of 1st IND vs NZ ODI

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X