Karnataka Muslim man held on charges of allegedly sexually abusing minor girl, illegal conversion

A 24-year-old Muslim man in Karnataka was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 Hindu girl, blackmailing her with her nude photos, and promising to marry her if she converted to Islam.

Karnataka Police identified the accused as Yunas Pasha, hailing from Mandya district, 120 km from Bengaluru. Pasha was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance.

The police said that the victim met Pasha on her way to school. He gave her a mobile phone through a friend a year ago and the two have been in constant touch ever since. According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the accused forced the girl to connect through WhatsApp video calls. Pasha would then allegedly force her to reveal herself on video calls which he would be recording, it said.

“The accused allegedly blackmailed her to share her nude photos on social media if she did not have sex with him. On November 10, the man came to the girl’s grandmother’s house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her,” the FIR said.

In the complaint, her father stated that he promised to marry the victim only if she converted to Islam.

The incident came to light when the family noticed the girl to be depressed most of the time. Upon questioning, she revealed the ordeal. Later, her father filed a complaint before the police.

During the investigation, the police found that the girl was distraught after she read about the recent gruesome murder in Delhi where Aftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Pasha has been sent to judicial custody.