scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

The girl, who tried to help Sanif, was also questioned by the attackers who took their photos threatening to make them viral, said the police.

Police officials said Mohammed Sanif, 19, a resident of Jalsoor village was assaulted at around 10.30 am at the college premises in the Kasaba village under the Sullia taluk.

A Muslim student in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district was beaten up by his college mates for allegedly speaking with a Hindu girl Tuesday, said the police Wednesday.

Police officials said Mohammed Sanif, 19, a resident of Jalsoor village was assaulted at around 10.30 am at the college premises in the Kasaba village under the Sullia taluk.

Sanif was speaking to one of his friends, who is from the Hindu community and studies in the same college, when some students objected to their conversation, they added.

According to the police, they called him to the college ground and as soon as he reached the spot, Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Gautam, and others assaulted him with wooden logs. They questioned Sanif over his conversation with the girl and also threatened to thrash him if he spoke to the girl again.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

The girl, who tried to help Sanif, was also questioned by the attackers who took their photos threatening to make them viral, said the police.

After Sanif managed to reach his home, he was taken to the Sullia government hospital for treatment.

More from Bangalore

The Sullia police said they have booked a case and initiated a probe into the matter. They are yet to arrest the accused in the case.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:27:35 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: Brother-in-law runs down constable over land dispute

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement