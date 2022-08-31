Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

A Muslim student in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district was beaten up by his college mates for allegedly speaking with a Hindu girl Tuesday, said the police Wednesday.

Police officials said Mohammed Sanif, 19, a resident of Jalsoor village was assaulted at around 10.30 am at the college premises in the Kasaba village under the Sullia taluk.

Sanif was speaking to one of his friends, who is from the Hindu community and studies in the same college, when some students objected to their conversation, they added.

According to the police, they called him to the college ground and as soon as he reached the spot, Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Gautam, and others assaulted him with wooden logs. They questioned Sanif over his conversation with the girl and also threatened to thrash him if he spoke to the girl again.

The girl, who tried to help Sanif, was also questioned by the attackers who took their photos threatening to make them viral, said the police.

After Sanif managed to reach his home, he was taken to the Sullia government hospital for treatment.

The Sullia police said they have booked a case and initiated a probe into the matter. They are yet to arrest the accused in the case.