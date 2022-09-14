scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Murugha Mutt seer’s custody in Pocso case extended till September 27

According to sources, the pontiff approached the court seeking bail on health grounds, but the girls’ counsel objected saying he was a powerful person.

Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Mutt head Shivamurthy Sharanaru has been in jail since his arrest on September 1, after a complaint was lodged against him and four others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape).(File)

A Karnataka court has extended till September 27 the judicial custody of Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru Swami, arrested for allegedly harassing two minor girls sexually.

The chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt and the warden of the hostel of a Mutt-run school had their custody extended on Wednesday by judge B K Komala of the Chitradurga second additional district and sessions court.

According to sources, the pontiff approached the court seeking bail on health grounds, but the accusers objected saying he was a powerful person.

The seer has been in jail since his arrest on September 1, after a complaint was lodged against him and four others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape).

The Mysuru police registered the case on August 26, after the girls aged 15 and 16 told the Child Welfare Committee that they had been sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga police.

They were students of the Mutt-run school and stayed in its hostel.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 08:58:09 pm
