Karnataka: Arrested Muruga Mutt seer seeks HC permission to sign cheques for employees’ salaries

The head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault of two minor girls, has approached the Karnataka High Court for permission to sign cheques for releasing the salaries of employees of the ashram.

The head pontiff of the ashram of the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka was arrested on September 1 by the Chitradurga police based on a complaint filed under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012 on August 26 by a child protection officer of the state after two girls complained of assault.

Sharanaru approached the Karnataka High Court after a special court in Chitradurga rejected the plea on September 23 while rejecting his bail plea. One of the conditions under which Sharanaru had sought bail was to facilitate the signing of cheques to release the salaries of employees of the Murugarajendra Mutt.

The seer’s advocates have argued that nearly 3,000 employees working in the Mutt and its affiliated institutions, including schools, colleges, and hostels, would be affected if the seer is not allowed to sign the cheques for the release of the employees’ September salaries.

It has been argued on behalf of the seer that he is the signatory to the cheques as the sole trustee of the Mutt and that the lives of employees “would be put to difficulty” if the seer is not released on bail and allowed to sign the cheques.

The special court had on September 23 rejected the seer’s plea on the grounds that the Mutt “is established and governed by Trust Act which itself makes provisions to meet such contingencies”. The seer then approached the Karnataka High Court on September 24 for re-consideration of the plea.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court asked the seer’s advocates to revert on Thursday with details of how salaries are disbursed at the Mutt and whether a single signature of the seer would suffice. The high court was told by the advocates that the seer is the sole signatory.

Officials of the Murugarajendra Mutt are expected to convene a meeting on Thursday to decide whether Sharanaru should continue as the head of the Mutt following his arrest and transfer to judicial custody or whether changes should be effected.

While Sharanaru, 64, and hostel warden S Rashmi, 26, were arrested in the POCSO case, a manager, and junior pontiff – a juvenile – of the mutt and a lawyer linked to the mutt have been accused of abetment to the crime.