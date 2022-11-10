scorecardresearch
Former Muruga mutt administrator held for stealing Karnataka rape-accused seer’s photos

Basavarajan, also an ex-MLA, was nabbed based on a complaint by the in-charge seer of the Muruga mutt, Basavaprabhu Swamiji, on October 6.

Former administrator of Muruga mutt has been held for allegedly orchestrating the theft of 47 photos of rape-accused seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru from the mutt premises (Representational image)

The Chitradurga police Thursday arrested former administrator of Muruga mutt S K Basavarajan for allegedly orchestrating the theft of 47 photos of rape-accused seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru from the mutt premises. Sharanaru was arrested in September.

Basavarajan, also an ex-MLA, was nabbed based on a complaint by the in-charge seer of the Muruga mutt, Basavaprabhu Swamiji, on October 6. The police are also on the lookout for his wife Soubhagya.

After Basavaprabhu Swamiji’s complaint, the police took the statements of Mohan Murthy and Shivanadaswamy, who were arrested by the Chitradurga rural police on November 7. While Mohan Murthy was a member of the Hosahalli gram panchayat, Shivanadaswamy was a lecturer at a private college. The two had named Basavarajan and Soubhagya and had claimed that they were asked to steal the photographs.

Once close to Sharanaru, Basavarajan fell out with him over a property dispute. He is said to be instrumental in exposing Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually harassing minor girls, which eventually led to his arrest in September this year.

Teacher arrested

The police arrested a teacher for “falsely convincing” a survivor to lodge a complaint against Sharanaru.

The accused was identified as Basavarajendra. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashuram K said, “An audio was circulated where the teacher was heard falsely convincing a girl. Based on this, a case was registered.”

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:36:28 pm
Live Blog

