Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged to meet kin of all three murder victims, pay equal compensation

Updated: July 30, 2022 9:16:10 pm
Participants at a peace committee meeting held on Saturday in the wake of three murders in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announce equal compensation to the families of all three victims and said he should have visited their houses.
Elected representatives and Muslim organisations’ representatives were not part of the meeting convened at Mangaluru by deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and additional director-general of police (law and order) Alok Kumar.
The participants questioned why Bommai visited only the family of slain BJP youth wing worker Praveen Nettaru, and not the relatives of Masood and Mohammed Fazil, the two others killed in the past few days in the communally sensitive district. They also urged the BJP government to announce the same compensation to the family of Masood and Fazil as given to Nettaru’s family.
During his visit to Nettaru’s house in Bellare, the chief minister announced Rs 25-lakh compensation. But Bommai did not go to the house of Masood, whose killing in a nearby village was being looked into for a possible link to the BJP youth wing worker’s murder. Nor was any compensation announced for Masood’s family.
The participants of the meeting also demanded police arrest the real culprits behind the murders.
ADGP Kumar said the peace committee also called for strict action against the drug menace, saying people were getting involved in crimes after using drugs. “I have given directions for forming beat committees, youth committees, mohalla committees for continuous engagement and for taking action against drug activities. We will protect the identity of informants and jurisdictional officers will be responsible for intelligence collection and public relations,” he said.
The participants also wanted action taken against the fake and sensational messages being circulated on social media after the murders. “Social media monitoring will be done and necessary legal action will be taken. Legal action will be taken against the spreaders of misinformation under Section 107 the Code of Criminal Procedure ,” Kumar said.
