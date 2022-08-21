Karnataka: Murder accused ‘allowed’ to spend time with girlfriend in Dharwad lodge, police personnel booked

The police allegedly allowed a murder accused who was brought to a court for hearing to spend time with his girlfriend at a lodge in Dharwad Saturday. After the incident was reported, a case was registered against a few police personnel as well as the undertrial, said officials.
The undertrial, Bachcha Khan, an accused in a murder case, was brought by Ballari police and produced before a court in Dharwad. After producing him before the court, the police reportedly allowed him to stay in a lodge with his girlfriend. The accused policemen acted like guards and protected the room, sources said.
The girlfriend of Bachcha Khan, a resident of Bengaluru, had booked the room. Vidyagiri police raided the room when Bachcha Khan was spending time with his girlfriend.
The police have taken Bachcha Khan into their custody and a case has also been registered against a few police personnel in this connection. Bachcha Khan was earlier arrested in Hubballi in connection with the murder case of Irfan alias Fruit Irfan. In August 2020, Irfan was murdered allegedly over a property dispute.
