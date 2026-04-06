Kidney donation to become easier as Karnataka okays multi-pair exchange

In a significant move that could help patients awaiting a kidney transplant, the Karnataka Government has issued guidelines permitting multi-pair kidney paired swap transplantation. This will expand the scope of organ donation beyond the traditional two-way system.

The Karnataka Multi-Pair Kidney Exchange Transplantation Guidelines 2026 were issued via a government order on April 4.

“A significant number of donor-recipient pairs in Karnataka are unable to undergo transplantation on account of biological incompatibility… Applications have been received from registered transplant hospitals in Karnataka seeking approval for multi-pair Kidney Paired Exchange Transplantation involving three or more donor-recipient pairs,” the order said.

Until now, under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA) 1994, swap donations were limited to two incompatible donor-recipient pairs. Each donor had to be a near relative of their intended recipient, and the swap was confined to a simple two-way exchange. This left many patients unable to undergo transplantation due to incompatibilities such as ABO blood group mismatch and others.