On minister’s ‘cash for posting’ remark video, Kumaraswamy to Bommai: ‘This mirrors govt posting policy, please reveal truth’

Citing a video of Karnataka minister M T B Nagaraj wherein he is speaking about money being paid for desirable postings in the Police department, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has sought answers from the Bommai-led BJP government on the issue.

“The government itself has accepted that postings are happening on the basis of money payments. The statement of the government minister M T B Nagaraj that heart attacks are bound to happen when you pay Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh for a posting holds a mirror to the state government’s policy for police postings,” the former Karnataka CM said.

Nagaraj’s video was apparently shot when he was walking to the house of Bengaluru’s K R Puram police station Inspector K H Nandish, 42, who had died of a heart attack on October 27.

“They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70-80 lakh for posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things,” Nagaraj is heard saying in the video as he walks to Nandish’s house to offer condolences.

“Whom did Nandish pay Rs 70-80 lakh? What percentage of the money went to senior officers, the home minister and the chief minister? Or are there any unseen remote controllers working behind the scene? Please reveal the truth, CM sir,” Kumaraswamy said, while tagging the video link.

“The CM must clarify whether the minister is telling the truth or not. If it is the truth then the entire matter must be referred for investigation. If the statements are false then what is the future of the minister?” the JDS leader stated.

“A few police officers from north India who are Hindi speakers are acting like the agents of the BJP government and are looking at Kannada-speaking officers as their slaves,” said Kumaraswamy, who has been one of the most vocal critics of “cash for posting” racket that has allegedly been prevalent in Karnataka under the BJP regime.

Advertisement

“Policemen paying politicians for postings makes it impossible for senior officers to maintain discipline. The policemen who buy their way to postings have little regard for police hierarchy and tend to be loyal to the legislators,” a senior police officer said.