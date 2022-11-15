scorecardresearch
Karnataka MP Prathap Simha threatens to demolish Mysuru bus stand with dome-like structure

The bus stand is situated in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency represented by the BJP's S A Ramdas and was built by the city authorities in Mysuru using the MLA’s local area fund.

mysuru bus stand demolishment, bengaluru news, indian expressBJP MP Prathap Simha has threatened to demolish a bus stand in Mysuru. (Express Photo)

BJP MP from Karnataka’s Mysore-Kodagu region Prathap Simha has threatened to demolish a bus stand in Mysuru for having dome-like structures resembling a mosque.

Speaking at an event in connection with the release of a book titled ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu (Real dreams of Tipu)’ in Mysuru on Monday, the former journalist said, “I have seen pictures on social media of a bus stop with domes. There are three domes, one big dome and two small ones beside it. It is a masjid. I have told engineers to demolish the structure and if they don’t do it, I will take a JCB and demolish it.”

Incidentally, the bus stand was built by the city authorities in Mysuru using the MLA’s local area development fund, city officials said, and it falls in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency represented by the BJP’s S A Ramdas.

The MLA has termed Simha’s comments “unfortunate” and said the structure of the bus stand was inspired by the Mysuru palace.

BJP MP Simha has been at loggerheads with several party MLAs in recent months, including Ramadas, over the implementation of development projects in Mysuru. Ramdas and L Nagendra, another MLA, had opposed a project backed by Simha to lay gas pipelines in the city by digging up roads.

When the project was pushed by the MP earlier this year, Ramdas reportedly asked Mysuru councillors not to support the initiative which involved major digging up of roads in the city. Simha then questioned Ramdas stating that the gas pipeline project had the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:46:18 am
