Karnataka: Mother kills adult daughter to hide affair, father helps in dumping body

Karnataka police have arrested three persons for the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Chikkaballapura district. Among those arrested were the murder victim’s parents and uncle. While the mother and the uncle allegedly killed the woman, the victim’s father conspired to pass off the murder as a case of suicide.

Chikkaballapura district superintendent of police Mithun Kumar GK said, “Parveena Banu alias Shilpa, a resident of Musalmanarahalli, was murdered earlier this month. Her parents, Gulzar Banu (45) and Fayaz (50), and uncle, Pyaarejan (60), have been arrested in connection to her death. Fayaz is speech impaired and Parveena was his eldest daughter.”

Chikkaballapura district police said the incident took place on September 4.

Police sources said Parveena was married to a man from the same community around 10 years ago, but she separated from him a day after their marriage. She then married her boyfriend, Shivappa, who was a resident of Manivala village, and changed her name to Shilpa. But Shivappa was an alcoholic and died owing to poor health. Parveena later started living with another man but he, too, died in a road accident.

Cops said that Parveena was murdered after she came to know about her mother’s extra-marital relationship with her uncle. To hide their affair, Pyaarejan strangled her with a jacket.

After committing the murder, Pyaarejan told Fayaz that they killed Parveena for she had married a man from another religion. Parveena’s father, Fayaz, who was not aware of his wife’s affair with Pyaarejan, helped in transporting the body and dumping it in a dry well in Vatadahosahalli.

On September 5, Gauribidanur rural police retrieved Parveena’s body from the well and an autopsy was conducted on it. Police initially assumed that Parveena might have died by suicide but the post-mortem report suggested that she was strangled to death.

Police, finally, cracked the case after checking the call detail record of Parveena’s mobile phone. Cops found that Parveena had last spoken to her mother and uncle. Upon questioning, both the culprits confessed to their crime. Parveena’s father was arrested for his role in hiding the murder.