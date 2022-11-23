Revenue officials illegally gave land to resorts in Moorkannugudda, claims Karnataka forest dept

Officials of the Karnataka forest department alleged that more than 30 resorts and homestays are operating illegally in the Moorkannugudda forest area of Karnataka’s Sakleshpura. Officials also claimed that 1,500 acre of the 7,938.38 acre of forest land has been illegally granted to the resorts by the revenue authorities.

Speaking with The Indian Express, a senior forest officer on condition of anonymity said, “The resorts have been connected with roads which is illegal as one cannot construct roads in forest areas. These resorts are being provided electricity by CHESCOM (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited Mysore). A total of more than 1,500 acre of land has been illegally granted to the resorts by the revenue authorities.”

Referring to the correspondence between the forest department and revenue department dating back to 1922, the latter has claimed that the 7,938.38 acre of the land, which the forest department claims to be its own, is under the custody of the revenue department.

A revenue department official from Hassan district said, “In 1922-23 the Section 4 notification (notification under which forest area is declared in Karnataka) was withdrawn so there is no question of this area being declared as a forest land. We are trying to settle the issue with the forest department.”

The forest department countered the claim by stating that the Moorkannugudda forest has been protected and preserved for more than a century by the forest department.

“The revenue department is making wrongful claims on this stretch of the forest land. Way back in 1922, the Forest Settlement Officer had settled the rights and concessions. No notification stating that the Section 4 notification has been withdrawn was issued. The revenue department has never shown us any such notification. Moreover, the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, which came into effect in 1969, clearly states ‘any forest which has been notified as a State Forest under the Mysore Forest Act, 1900 or as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Madras Forest Act, 1882 shall be a reserved forest under this Act’,” the forest department official said.

“We have been protecting this area. This area falls in the Western Ghats and is listed as one of the Biodiversity Hotspots of the world. Recently, the whole stretch of this forest land was notified as an ecologically sensitive area by the Union Environment Ministry. The Moorkannugudda forest forms a contiguous stretch of forests with the southern part being Kempu Hole Reserve Forest while in the west, it joins the Kabbinale Reserve Forest,” he said.