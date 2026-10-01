Karnataka records worst monsoon since 1971 with 35% rain deficit

During the southwest monsoon season in Karnataka, rainfall was deficient in all four months. (File Photo)

After a weak southwest monsoon season—during which rainfall was 35 per cent below normal—resulted in widespread drought across Karnataka, forecasts indicate that the dry spell will continue.

The southwest monsoon rainfall recorded this year is the worst since 1971, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Previously, the highest deficit in monsoon rain was recorded in 2002, when the state received 33 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to be below normal in the state in October and November too.

69% deficit in Malnad last month

During the southwest monsoon season, rainfall was deficient in all four months. Data shows that rainfall was around 40 per cent below normal in June (130 mm against a normal of 215 mm), 29 per cent deficient in July (192 mm against a normal of 271 mm), 23 per cent less in August (169 mm against 220 mm), and 54 per cent less in September (74 mm against a normal of 161 mm).