Karnataka records worst monsoon since 1971 with 35% rain deficit

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After a weak southwest monsoon season—during which rainfall was 35 per cent below normal—resulted in widespread drought across Karnataka, forecasts indicate that the dry spell will continue.
The southwest monsoon rainfall recorded this year is the worst since 1971, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.
Previously, the highest deficit in monsoon rain was recorded in 2002, when the state received 33 per cent less rainfall than normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to be below normal in the state in October and November too.
69% deficit in Malnad last month
During the southwest monsoon season, rainfall was deficient in all four months. Data shows that rainfall was around 40 per cent below normal in June (130 mm against a normal of 215 mm), 29 per cent deficient in July (192 mm against a normal of 271 mm), 23 per cent less in August (169 mm against 220 mm), and 54 per cent less in September (74 mm against a normal of 161 mm).
In Malnad, coastal, and North Karnataka districts, the deficit in September was 69 per cent, 65 per cent, and 61 per cent, respectively, making it one of the worst monsoon months in recent memory.
Drought in 177 of 240 taluks
The government has declared drought in 177 of the 240 taluks, with more regions expected to join the list in the coming days. It has directed officials to prepare an action plan to ensure adequate drinking water availability in the coming months.
A meeting Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre held Thursday noted that the number of regions facing a drinking water shortage grew daily. He directed officials to compile groundwater data for all 5,927 panchayats in the state and to prepare an action plan to ensure water supply until the next monsoon.
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