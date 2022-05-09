Karnataka: Monsoon preparedness, curbing pandemic top priority list, says new BBMP chief commissioner

The new chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Giri Nath, told reporters in the Karnataka capital that monsoon preparedness, preventing the spread of Covid-19 and enhancement of infrastructure were his top priorities.

“Every year, citizens are inconvenienced during the monsoon. I will identify short-term solutions. Precautionary measures should be taken to avoid any problem during the rainy season within the BBMP limits. The civic body, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should work in coordination and respond to citizens’ woes immediately. I will make sure that citizens’ complaints are addressed,” Nath said.

The chief commissioner stated that all control rooms including the 63 sub-divisional and eight zonal control rooms should be active.

(Photo Credit: BBMP)

“Identify the most vulnerable areas in the city and clear the silt from the drains. Safety equipment should be provided to personnel operating during the rainy season. The work of the contractors must be supervised by the officers,” he directed the officials.

With Covid-19 cases increasing gradually in Bengaluru, Nath said the civic body will ensure that government guidelines were observed. “Government protocols pertaining to Covid-19 will be followed and testing will be increased to control the spread of the disease,” he said.

On Sunday, he visited the 175 crore integrated elevated corridor which is being constructed from Yelahanka Police Station junction to BWSSB junction in Yelahanka New Town.

The officials have also been asked to speed up a waterway project between Koramangala rajakaluve (K-100) KR Market and Bellandur lake.

(Photo Credit: BBMP)

While inspecting the road widening work at Mekhri circle, Nath instructed the officials to shift the underground drainage (UGD) pipes and other construction materials that are impeding the smooth movement of traffic.

The BBMP officials have also been instructed to complete the white topping works taken up between Malleshwaram Mantri mall and Yeshwanthpura junction.

Nath announced that the state government has cleared the long-pending Sankey Tank Bund Road widening work and tenders will be floated to finish the project. The cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 60 crore.

“I have inspected the spot where the road widening project is being taken up on Sankey Bund Road from Bhashyam circle to Malleshwaram 18th cross. The officials have been instructed to begin work quickly and to repair the footpaths immediately,” he said.

Nath took charge as the chief commissioner of the BBMP on May 6. In close circles, several BBMP officials reportedly termed the transfer of the outgoing chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta as a political decision.

“The top political brass wanted the change to happen… Moreover, the infra projects were not getting over, several accidents happened owing to potholes and the court’s rap for the civic body was becoming an embarrassment for the government,” a senior BBMP official said on condition of anonymity.