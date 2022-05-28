Karnataka: Two held for trying to extort money by posing as ACB officers

The Karnataka Police arrested two people who allegedly posed as officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and tried to extort money from government officials in the state, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Murgappa Ningappa Kumbar (56) and Rajani Kanth (46), the police added. According to officers, Kumbar has allegedly been involved in more than 40 similar cases across Karnataka and Rajani Kanth is involved in about six cases. The arrest came after Kumbar recently claimed to be a DySP with the ACB and tried to extort money from M Dhananjaya, under-secretary to the government education department, they said. Dhananjaya then filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police.

In his complaint, Dhananjaya said an unknown person called his official number and claimed that he would raid his office and residence. The raid, the caller said, would be conducted based on a complaint by the deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) and bloc education officers (BEO) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also took the names of state education minister B C Nagesh and his personal assistant and demanded a “gift” to drop the raids, the complaint said.

Dhananjaya, who inquired with colleagues, found that they too received similar phone calls. Later, he approached the Vidhana Soudha police and filed a complaint against the accused under extortion and impersonation.

The ACB, which initiated an investigation, said Kumbar and Kanth are habitual offenders who extort money by posing as ACB officials. In this case, Kumbar had called Dhananjaya and claimed that ACB officials were touring Sri Lanka and demanded that they pay up or undergo a raid, said an officer.

The two were previously arrested for similar offences, but continued their ways after being released on bail, the police said. A senior police officer said, “Courts have issued arrest warrants against them, but they were absconding. It has been found that they used to take money through digital wallets.”