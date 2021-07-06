Karnataka to invite PM Modi, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris for Bengaluru Tech Summit

The Karnataka government is set to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris for its annual flagship event Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 19.

According to Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, BTS 2021 will be held in a hybrid format with limited physical participation, considering the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19. “PM Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the conclave and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to participate in the event,” he said.

The announcement was made after a meeting convened by the Deputy CM with the officials of the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology and Chairpersons of various vision groups.

Delegates from 25 countries had participated in the summit via virtual mode last year. “The list of countries is expected to further increase in the forthcoming event,” the Deputy CM said.

According to the organiser, the BTS-2021 will carry the tagline ‘Driving the Next’ and will have events centered around different themes on all three days. The theme for the first day is ‘Thought Leadership Day’ (Hall of Fame), second day is ‘Technologies and Strategies Day’ (Hall of Techies) and the final day ‘StartUps Day’ (Hall of Future).

In the run-up to the main event, Ashwathnarayan announced that ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ events will be conducted at Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru during the months of September and October. “Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravishankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan, and Nitin Gadkari will be among others invited to participate in these programmes,” Ashwathnarayan said.

He added that various reports pertaining to Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Engineering R&D, and IIndian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) will be released during the events. “To give prominence to the academic participation in the events, it has been decided to actively involve the VTU (Visvesvaraya Technological University) and Higher Education Council in all events,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Among key personalities who attended the meeting was Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson, State Vision Group for IT, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, State Vision Group for BT, and Prashanth Prakash, from the State Vision Group for startups.