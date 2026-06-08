Karnataka teen ‘addicted to mobile gaming’ stabs father and sister to death, tries to kill himself

A 17-year-old boy, reportedly addicted to mobile gaming, allegedly killed his father and sister, injured his mother, and later attempted to kill himself in Karnataka’s Koppal district late Saturday night.

The police said the crime took place in the Ayodhya village of Gangavathi taluk around 10.30 pm. The deceased were identified as Venkata Naidu, 45, who worked as a supervisor in a private school, and his daughter Pragathi, 19. Naidu’s wife Soujanya, 38, is severely injured in the attack and is under treatment in a hospital. The minor accused is also currently undergoing treatment. Besides the four, Naidu’s parents also lived with them in the house.