Karnataka MLC polls register 99% voter turnout

The Karnataka Legislative Council polls held Friday recorded an above 99 per cent voter turnout till 4 pm, the state election commission informed.

The biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies began at 8 am and ended at 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14.

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in a statement said, “The polling process concluded peacefully across the state.”

Of the total 90 candidates who contested the polls, 20 each were from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents and the rest were from smaller parties.

The election was held as tenures of 25 incumbent MLCs (14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) MLCs) are coming to an end on January 5. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 32 seats in the 75-member House while Congress has 29 seats and JD(S) 12.

“Of the 25 seats, BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15,” Yediyurappa said. BJP is currently dependent on JD(S) to push any legislation through the council and is keen to wrest total control of the Upper House to set its agenda to pass new laws that are in the pipeline.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Shiggaon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said BJP will win all the seats it has contested.

Meanwhile, state Congress President D K Shivakumar said his party will win more seats than it had expected and said Yediyurappa seeking JD(S)’ support is a sign of BJP losing strength.

JD(S)’ H D Kumaraswamy too, expressed confidence about winning all the six seats his party contested. He said, “The council polls will strengthen the party’s base for the 2023 Assembly election and set a tone for a new politics in the state.”

The election was held on two seats each from the Local Authorities Constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.