Karnataka MLC polls: Selection of candidates sparks nepotism row

The announcement of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council polls by BJP, Congress and JD(S) has now sparked a row on nepotism with the parties accusing one another.

The election to the Karnataka Legislative Council is scheduled to be held on December 10 from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members in the council.

BJP accused the opposition Congress and JD(S) of nepotism in the selection of their candidates. The Congress hit back, asking BJP to look into its own list first to find who are into ‘nepotism.’

“In JD(S), eight people from one family are sharing power, but the Congress party is a bit generous on this issue. From AICC national president post to selection for candidates for Legislative Council polls, Congress has honoured nepotism,” the BJP said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Congress list shows several candidates for the council elections are relatives of its senior party leaders. R Rajendra from Tumkur is the son of former party MLA K N Rajanna, Channaraja Basavaraja Hottiholi from Belagavi is the brother of MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, S Ravi from Bangalore Rural is the relative of state Congress President D K Shivakumar, Sunil Gowda Patil from Bijapur is the brother of senior MLA and former Minister M B Patil, Sharana Gowda Patil from Raichur is relative of Amare Gowda Patil, Bhimanna Naik from Uttara Kannada is relative of former Chief Minister late Bangarappa, Dr Mantar Gowda from Kodagu is the son of ex-Minister A Manju, who is now associated with the BJP, and Bhim Rao Patil from Bidar is the brother of MLA Rajasekhar Patil.

Taking note of Congress’ announcement fielding Mantar Gowda, the saffron party today relieved Manju of all party responsibilities. Manju was a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government before he jumped to the BJP and contested unsuccessfully as the BJP Hassan candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, BJP also gave tickets to the family members of party leaders. The ruling party has retained MLC Pradeep Shettar, brother of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar from Dharwad. It fielded D.S. Arun, son of former legislative council chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy from Shivamogga, and Suja Kushalappa, from Kodagu, elder brother of Madikeri MLA Appacchu Ranjan.

On the other hand, JD(S), which is known for nepotism and called the ‘father and sons’ party by opposition parties, has now given ticket to Dr Suraj Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, to contest from Hassan.

Suraj is the son of H.D. Revanna, former minister and MLA from Holenarispura. This marks the entry of the 8th member from the Gowda family into politics.

JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls.

The BJP has retained senior leaders like social welfare and backward classes welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who is also the leader of the house, in Dakshina Kannada. Chief whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath is fielded from Belagavi and deputy chairman of the Council M.K. Pranesh is given ticket to contest from Chikkamagaluru.

Reacting to BJP’s allegation of nepotism, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar said, “Let BJP have a look at their list first and say as to whom they have given a ticket to in Kodagu, Dharwad and other places. Let them face the mirror first and we will talk later.”

The ticket distribution in the grand old party has triggered factional feuds between the supporters of D.K. Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The candidates B. Somashekhar from Chitradurga and R. Rajendra from Tumakuru, son of Congress rebel K.N. Rajanna, have identified with the Siddaramaiah camp, while Dr Mantar Gowda and S.Ravi are said to be the loyalists of Shivakumar.

Dinesh Gooligowda, who was the former officer on special duty to the cooperation minister and BJP leader S.T. Somashekhar, has been given Congress ticket from Mandya while Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and former MLC Saleem Ahmed will be contesting from Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag-Haveri seat.

The MLC polls are necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers and scrutiny will take place on Wednesday.

A total of 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, according to the election commission. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Currently, the ruling BJP holds 32 seats in the 75-member house, while the Congress have 29 seats and JD(S) have 12 seats in the upper house.