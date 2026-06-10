Basangouda Patil Yatnal, BJP rebel MLAs in focus as JD(S) plots upset in Karnataka MLC polls

An MLA expelled by the BJP and two rebel legislators from the party are proving crucial for the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the biennial polls for seven seats in Karnataka’s Legislative Council.

The JD(S), which fielded a surprise candidate at the last minute, is learnt to be wooing these three MLAs to vote for its candidate during the June 18 polls to ensure an upset for the Congress government in the MLC polls.

Of the seven seats, the Congress can win four and the BJP two based on their strength in the Assembly. Congress candidates expected to win the seats are the party’s new state president, B K Hariprasad; incumbent MLC Tippannappa Kamaknoor; P V Mohan; and Shivanna Malavalli. From the BJP, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya are expected to win.