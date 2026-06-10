Basangouda Patil Yatnal, BJP rebel MLAs in focus as JD(S) plots upset in Karnataka MLC polls

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An MLA expelled by the BJP and two rebel legislators from the party are proving crucial for the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the biennial polls for seven seats in Karnataka’s Legislative Council.
The JD(S), which fielded a surprise candidate at the last minute, is learnt to be wooing these three MLAs to vote for its candidate during the June 18 polls to ensure an upset for the Congress government in the MLC polls.
Of the seven seats, the Congress can win four and the BJP two based on their strength in the Assembly. Congress candidates expected to win the seats are the party’s new state president, B K Hariprasad; incumbent MLC Tippannappa Kamaknoor; P V Mohan; and Shivanna Malavalli. From the BJP, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya are expected to win.
Although Congress is two first-preference votes short of winning a fifth seat, it fielded Vinay Karthik Prakash, a close aide of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Talks of Karthik getting a cakewalk, with the BJP not fielding a candidate for the seat, fell flat after the JD(S) decided to field Govindaraju on the last date of filing nominations.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, senior JD(S) leader K A Thippeswamy said his party would have the votes of its 18 MLAs, seven BJP MLAs, along with Basangouda Patil Yatnal, whom the saffron party has expelled.
“First-preference votes for the JD(S) candidate from these legislators will take our tally to 26. We will need support from two more legislators. The party has reached out to BJP rebels S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar,” he said, adding that Congress did not have an absolute majority for the fifth seat.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders are confident of winning five seats in the first round itself, when first-preference votes received by the candidates are counted.
“Even if there is a tie for first-preference votes received by our candidate and the JD(S) candidate, we will easily win by virtue of second-preference votes,” Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed said.
As both Somashekar and Hebbar have been linked to the Congress over the last couple of years, sources in the ruling party say the two will vote for it.
“The JD(S) is just trying to fish in troubled waters despite knowing that they do not have a chance,” a Congress source said, dismissing speculations of cross-voting in favour of NDA candidates during the MLC polls.
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