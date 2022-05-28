Karnataka MLC polls: Four BJP leaders, three others elected unopposed

All seven candidates in the fray for the election to the Karnataka Legislative Council were elected unopposed by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Friday. With this, the BJP will gain a majority in the Upper House as four of them are from the ruling saffron party in the state.

The polls for seven seats were scheduled to be held on June 3 but by Friday, the last day to withdraw nominations, only seven candidates were in the fray – four from the BJP, two from the Congress and one from JD(S). All were declared elected unopposed. The winners were declared by the returning officer of the MLC polls and secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly M K Vishalakshi.

Those elected include BJP vice-president and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, the party’s state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. From the Congress, former chairman of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) M Nagaraju Yadav and former MLC and president of KPCC’s minority cell K Abdul Jabbar were elected, while former MLC T A Saravana was elected from the JD(S).

The elections were held as the tenure of seven members is set to expire on June 14. The seats which will fall vacant include that of Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of the BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa and Veena Achaiah S of the Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of the JD(S).

While the ruling party has a majority in the council till June 15, things may change because the elections to four more MLC seats – two from teachers’ constituencies and two from graduates’ constituencies – will be held soon.