Karnataka MLC polls: Amid infighting, Congress names compromise candidates

In an effort to placate rival Congress groups in Karnataka, the All India congress Committee (AICC) on Monday named two low-profile candidates, affiliated to each camp, for polls to two seats that the party expects to win in the state Legislative Council elections on June 3.

The party announced the candidature of M Nagaraju Yadav, a Congress spokesperson and chairman of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation between 2016 and 2018 when Siddaramaiah was chief minister, and Abdul Jabbar, veteran Congressman who was appointed head of the party’s minority cell by state Congress president D K Shivakumar.

The rival camps are led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

The MLC polls are being held next month for seven seats that will fall vacant on June 16. The MLCs will be elected by 224 MLAs — the Congress, with 69 MLAs, is certain to get two candidates elected; the BJP can elect four MLCs with 121 MLAs; and JD(S), with 32 MLAs, can look forward to electing one MLC.

With a war breaking out in the rival state Congress camps over fielding candidates for these elections, the party high command had summoned Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to Delhi last week to finalise the candidate list.

“There were over 200 aspirants for (the) two seats,” Shivakumar said on the selection process after airdashing to Delhi on Sunday to finalise the names.

The duo picked by the party are considered compromise candidates to assuage both groups. While Shivakumar was reportedly pitching for Lingayat leader S R Patil and M C Venugopal, Siddaramaiah’s supporters were learnt to be opposed to them. Siddaramaiah was in turn pitching for the candidature of the party’s women’s wing chief Pushpa Amarnath, Christian leader Ivan D’Souza and educationist M R Seetharam, among others, for the two slots available to the party.

In the end, Siddaramaiah reportedly settled for the candidature of Nagaraju Yadav, a leader from OBC background, and Shivakumar opted for Abdul Jabbar, sources said.

The JD(S) and BJP were yet to announce their candidates until late Monday — Tuesday is the last day of nomination.