Sting row hurt party in MLC polls, MLAs should resign: Karnataka Congress leader

Karnataka Congress MLA K N Rajanna on Tuesday said the controversy over the alleged sting operation on former chief minister Siddaramaiah had contributed to the party’s defeat in the recent state Legislative Council (MLC) elections, and demanded an investigation.

“Those who voted are educated people. They assess and analyse every issue themselves. I believe they had dissatisfaction and now they have expressed it through their votes,” Rajanna, a former minister and close associate of Siddaramaiah, added.

The NDA swept all four graduate and teacher seats in Karnataka in the recent MLC elections, with the BJP bagging three seats and the JD(S) winning one seat.

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‘MLAs should take responsibility’

Calling for a thorough investigation into the sting operation row, Rajanna said the focus should be on bringing out the truth rather than debating the nature of the probe.

The remarks come amid a political storm in the state over a purported sting video, reportedly filmed in 2023 and recently aired by some local television channels, which relates to unverified incidents from 2011, when Siddaramaiah was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The Congress MLA also said the party must introspect over its electoral performance. “In the South-East Graduates’ constituency, 35 Assembly segments are covered and 26 of them are represented by Congress MLAs. Including me, everyone should take responsibility and resign for failing,” he said.

When Rajanna made honey-trap allegations

In 2025, Rajanna had alleged in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that 48 people, including himself, had either been honey-trapped or targeted in attempts to honey-trap them. He sought an investigation into the matter. He was later sacked from the Cabinet following his remarks that alleged irregularities in the voter list in a Bengaluru constituency occurred under the Congress’s watch.

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Referring to Siddaramaiah’s recent meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Rajanna said the former chief minister would have explained how the recent development has impacted the party and his personal reputation. “I met him before he went to Delhi. I am yet to meet him after his visit,” he said.

Also Read | Phone used in Siddaramaiah sting operation was taken to Kumaraswamy home: Police

Return to JD(S) on the cards?

Rajanna also appeared to indirectly defend Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. “Known and unknown people visit the houses of public figures. It is not possible to keep track of everyone,” he said. Rajanna was referring to the Bengaluru police statement that the mobile phone allegedly used in the sting operation changed hands at Kumaraswamy’s official residence.

While Congress sources hinted that Rajanna was eyeing a return to JD(S), Rajanna said politics remains unpredictable. Stating that his son, Tumakuru MLC R Rajendra, would contest the Assembly elections while he planned to enter the Lok Sabha fray, Rajanna added: “Anything can happen in politics. I am presently in Congress. I will stay here till the elections. Let us see what happens next.”

What moral right does he have?: H C Balakrishna hits out

Congress leader H C Balakrishna countered Rajanna and urged the party leadership to initiate action against him. “Rajanna should tell us whether he or his son worked in the election. It is not appropriate to level allegations against others,” he said. “Even before the election process was over, Rajanna went and got a photograph with HD Kumaraswamy. What moral right does he have to speak?”