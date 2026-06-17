Resort politics returns to Karnataka: Congress, JD(S) lock in legislators ahead of MLC polls

The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their respective flocks together by corralling party MLAs at resorts in different areas surrounding Bengaluru amid fears of cross-voting and absenteeism ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Council elections for seven seats on Thursday.

While the Congress has fielded five candidates, the BJP has two in the fray. The JD(S) announced a candidate at the last minute, despite lacking the required numbers to secure a guaranteed win.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met Tuesday evening, after which the party instructed its MLAs to stay back at a resort in Bengaluru South district. They will be ferried directly to the Vidhana Soudha for the poll on Thursday.