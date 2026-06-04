Karnataka MLC polls: Congress clears 4 names, 1 more to go

B K Hariprasad is among the four Congress leaders who will contest the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections. He was appointed president of the party's state unit on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday finalised four candidates to contest the upcoming biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The polls for seven seats, where MLAs elect members to the Upper House of the state legislature, will be held on June 18. The four candidates are B K Hariprasad, Tippannappa Kamaknoor, P V Mohan, and Shivanna Malavalli.

While Hariprasad, who will succeed Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Congress unit, and Kamaknoor have retained their seats in the Council, Mohan and Malavalli are fresh picks.

Congress, by virtue of its numbers, can elect five candidates. One more candidate is expected to be finalised before the last date of filing nomination papers on June 8.