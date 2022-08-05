scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Karnataka MLC bypoll: BJP’s Baburao Chinchansur elected unopposed

BJP's Baburao Chinchansur was the only candidate in the fray to fill in the vacancy, caused due to the resignation of C M Ibrahim as Bengaluru MLC on March 31.

PTI | Bengaluru
August 5, 2022 11:06:06 am
Baburao Chinchansur (Facebook/Baburao Chinchansur Abhimanigala Sangha)

BJP’s Baburao Chinchansur was on Thursday declared elected unopposed in the by-poll to one seat of Karnataka Legislative Council, to be elected by the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

He was the only candidate in the fray to fill in the vacancy, caused due to the resignation of C M Ibrahim as MLC on March 31.

Ibrahim was a Congress MLC and he quit the post to join the JD(S) party, of which he is currently the state President.

The election was to be held on August 11, and today was the last day to withdraw nominations.

“BJP’s Chinchansur was the only candidate to file the nomination. Today was the last day to withdraw nominations, as there was no other candidate in the fray, he has been declared elected unopposed,” a statement from the Legislative Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer for the by-poll M K Vishalakshi said.

Chinchansur, a former Minister was earlier with the Congress and jumped ship to the BJP in August 2018, after losing the Assembly election that year from Kalaburagi district’s Gurmitkal segment. He has been an MLA for five terms from Chittapur and Gurmitkal constituencies.

A leader from Koli community, he is said to have played a key role in ensuring the defeat of Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga constituency.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:57:20 am

