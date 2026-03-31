Karnataka MLAs to get 3 free tickets per IPL match, 2 for international fixtures at Benguluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium

Shivakumar said that any legislator interested in IPL tickets must inform in writing, after which the tickets will be provided.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 11:13 AM IST
KarnatakaDeputy Chief Minister Shivakumar made the announcement following a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. (File)
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Karnataka legislators will receive three free tickets per IPL match, and two free tickets for international matches held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For international fixtures, they can buy two more tickets.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement following a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Monday.

Shivakumar said that the issue of tickets to MLAs, which was discussed during the recently concluded Budget Session of the Karnataka Assembly, was discussed with KSCA. “Last week, they had agreed to provide two tickets as the tickets for the first match were already sold out. We met again today and closed the matter,” he told reporters.

Shivakumar said that any legislator interested in IPL tickets must inform in writing, after which the tickets will be provided to them.

The discussion by state legislators regarding the ‘disrespect’, they said, was meted out to them at the Chinnaswamy stadium, along with their demand for ‘VIP tickets’, had come under criticism. Portions of the discussion shared on social media platforms elicited disapproval from the general public.

Also read | 11 empty seats at Chinnaswamy: As IPL 2026 begins today, victims of RCB’s 2025 victory parade stampede still await justice

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said he spoke to officials from cricket stadiums in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat, where “about 50–60 per cent of tickets are distributed to government officials and related groups.” Compared to them, “our level of interference is far less,” he said

During the meeting, KSCA also sought to increase seating at the stadium. Shivakumar acknowledged the same and said he directed KSCA to submit a proposal to the government. “After the proposal is submitted, it will be discussed at the government level and necessary approvals will be given. Increasing capacity by 20,000 seats would immensely benefit the public,” he said.

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On the demand for a separate gallery for MLAs and ministers during IPL matches, he said it would be left to the KSCA officials.

When asked whether the government will also allocate land to KSCA for a new stadium, he said they have already granted 25 acres. Apart from stadiums in Mysuru and Tumakuru, the Cabinet has approved the construction of a stadium through the Karnataka Housing Board.

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