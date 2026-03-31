Karnataka MLAs to get 3 free tickets per IPL match, 2 for international fixtures at Benguluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar made the announcement following a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. (File)

Karnataka legislators will receive three free tickets per IPL match, and two free tickets for international matches held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For international fixtures, they can buy two more tickets.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement following a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Monday.

Shivakumar said that the issue of tickets to MLAs, which was discussed during the recently concluded Budget Session of the Karnataka Assembly, was discussed with KSCA. “Last week, they had agreed to provide two tickets as the tickets for the first match were already sold out. We met again today and closed the matter,” he told reporters.