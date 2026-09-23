‘Heat of the moment’: Karnataka MLA’s daughter sorry for slapping cop at temple

BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda’s daughter Aishwarya Gowda, who allegedly slapped a police officer at a Mandya temple last month, apologised on Tuesday, days after the Karnataka High Court made a public apology a precondition for considering her anticipatory bail plea in the case.

In a 43-second video posted on social media, the MLA’s daughter apologised to Savitha B Patil, the sub-inspector whom she allegedly assaulted on August 12 for not allowing her into the Aarathi Ukkada temple’s sanctum sanctorum by considering her as a VIP. She said the incident happened “in the heat of the moment” and that she never intended to hurt the officer.