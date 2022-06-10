VIP display in Bengaluru: BJP MLA daughter ‘misbehaves’ with traffic cops for imposing fine

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was on Thursday accused of misbehaving with the traffic police after they fined her for overspeeding in Bengaluru city.

The incident took place when she was driving with a friend. The traffic police flagged the car — a white BMW — for overspeeding. Enraged, the woman, who was driving, stepped out of the vehicle and engaged in an altercation with the police, during which she stated that she is the daughter of MLA Aravind Limbavali and instructed the police to release the vehicle.

In a video which went viral, the woman is heard saying: “You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly.”

When traffic police ask who the MLA is, she replies: “my father. Do you know Aravind Limbavali? I am his daughter. That’s all.”

Police sources said that the vehicle had a previous violation and hence the car was impounded.

Following the verbal altercation with the police, Renuka Limbavali allegedly manhandled the media persons who were recording the video and said, “shut the **** off. Where are you from?”, and instructed the police to send off the media persons.

After the video went viral, Aravind Limbavali apologised on behalf of his daughter. “If my daughter’s behaviour has hurt anyone or media persons, I will apologise,” he said.

Aravind Limbavali is a sitting MLA from the Mahadevapura constituency in Bengaluru. He was the state Minister of Forest and Minister of Kannada and Culture in the B S Yeddiyurappa Cabinet till 2021.