Karnataka MLA alleges negligence in probe into nephew’s death; murder case registered

Karnataka Police have registered a case of murder in connection with the death of Chandrashekar, the nephew of the Chief Minister’s political secretary and Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya, officers said. The BJP MLA has raised allegations of negligence on the part of the police in the case.

A murder case was registered by Honnali police after Chandrashekar’s father M P Ramesh filed a complaint expressing the suspicion that he was tortured and murdered, but it was made it to appear like an accident.

Chandrashekar, 24, the son of Renukacharya’s brother, went missing on October 30. His body was found on November 3 in a decomposed state inside a car that was fished out of a canal near Honnali in Davangere district.

In his complaint, Ramesh has alleged that there were injury marks on Chandrashekar’s body and other marks which indicated that his hands and legs may have been tied up. It also appeared like someone had hit his head and ears with a weapon. “Someone killed my son and crashed the car, keeping the dead body inside it, and pushed it into the canal to make it look like an accident,” the complaint said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday that the case is being investigated from all angles.

On Saturday, Renukacharya and his supporters went to Honnali police station seeking to see the car in which the body was found. Expressing his displeasure over the negligent attitude of the police, the BJP MLA asked, “If my son (Renukacharya refers to Chandrashekhar as his son) cannot be protected, what is the plight of the common public?”

While he insisted on checking the car, the police informed him that only officials with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), who are assisting in the probe, will be allowed to see the car.

The MLA then continued to assert that his followers found the body and not the police. “It is a pre-planned murder. Before killing my son, he was tortured and killed. There is clear negligence on the part of the police.”

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 427 (mischief causing damage). They are awaiting the post-mortem report to proceed with further investigation.