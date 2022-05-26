Karnataka: Miscreants open six rounds of fire at woman in CM’s constituency

Two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a woman in Hulgur in the Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district Wednesday night around 9 pm. While the woman, identified as Salma, 31, miraculously escaped unhurt, the incident came days after another similar incident was reported in the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The miscreants shot at Salma when there was no electricity and the initial probe has revealed that the miscreants have fired six rounds at her but all of them missed her.

Hanumantaraya, Superintendent of Police of Haveri district, said, “Salma was sitting in front of her house when the miscreants approached with their faces covered and opened fire at her. It was found that they were holding a long gun and Salma escaped unhurt.”

A local police officer said that they have taken assistance from ballistic experts to determine the weapon used to fire. The shots were fired from a close range and have managed to create holes on the walls of the house. “We are yet to know why Salma was targeted but the initial probe suggests that there was some family feud which might have led to the incident,” the police said.

In April this year, 27-year-old Vasanthkumar Shivapur was shot twice in the stomach at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri during the screening of the movie KGF 2.