Karnataka minors’ rape case: Notice issued to survivors as two accused seek anticipatory bail

A district court in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which hears cases pertaining to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has issued notices to two minor girls in connection with the sexual assault case registered against influential Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt.

The notices were issued following an anticipatory bail plea filed by two people accused of abetting the alleged assault on the minor girls by the seer. A total of five people have been accused in the case. The seer was arrested on Thursday and the warden of the hostel linked to the mutt, where the survivors were residing, was arrested on Friday. The seer was remanded to three days in police custody by the court on Friday.

The three persons who are yet to be arrested in the case are A J Paramashivaiah (identified as leader Paramashivaiah in the police complaint filed on behalf of the survivors), N Gangadhara (identified as lawyer Gangadharaiah in the complaint), and S Basavaditya. They have now approached the special court for POCSO cases with pleas to be granted anticipatory bail by indicating their impending arrest. The Chitradurga court has issued notices to the two survivors on the basis of the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah, who were aides to the seer.

Earlier the court had issued notices to the survivors after Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru filed an anticipatory bail plea. The girls were produced in court on Thursday on the basis of the notice, but the matter of anticipatory bail was dropped by the court after the seer was arrested on Thursday night.

The special POCSO court has posted the bail pleas by Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah to September 7 when the survivors will also have to appear in court. Basavaditya too has filed an anticipatory bail plea.

A police case lodged was lodged against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and three others by the Mysore police on August 26 under the POCSO Act and under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code after two girls, aged 16 and 15, told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the Murugarajendra Mutt in Chitradurga and were residents of a hostel run by the mutt.

The two minor girls recorded statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code on August 30 regarding the assault by the seer and their ordeal as students at the hostel. Statements made before a magistrate under CrPC section 164 are considered key evidence in a crime and led to the seer’s arrest.

The complaint against the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt was lodged on behalf of the survivors by the Mysuru region Child Protection Unit officer Chandrakumar C. The case was registered in Mysuru initially on account of the girls being sheltered at a local NGO working for the protection of girls and women. It was later transferred to the Chitradurga Rural police on account of the alleged crimes occurring at the mutt in the region.

The seer’s arrest came amid apprehensions that investigations may be scuttled on account of him being an influential figure in the power politics in Karnataka as he heads one of the foremost of the over 3,000 Lingayat mutts in the state.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who had not commented on the case earlier, said Friday that a “free and fair investigation” must be carried out in the case.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh, who sought justice for the survivors, said “the process of justice has just started… There should be an impartial investigation.”