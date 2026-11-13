‘Nothing done yet’: Minority groups urge Karnataka government to fulfil poll promises

Several minority groups in Karnataka wrote to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday, urging the Congress government to fulfil promises made in its election manifesto, including the restoration of Category 2B reservation for the Muslim community and withdrawal of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, commonly known as the anti-conversion law.

The memorandum followed a convention organised under the banner of the Voice of Minorities and Oppressed Sections of Karnataka at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkootta, members of the CSI and Catholic churches, Dalit organisations, and other rights groups took part in the convention.

In the letter, the groups argued that the anti-conversion law was interfering with the right of citizens to choose their spouses, while also violating the right to privacy and dignity of a person. “Karnataka has an opportunity to demonstrate constitutional leadership by repealing the legislation and affirming the freedom of every individual to choose and practice their faith without unjustified interference,” it added.

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The demand comes amid calls from different groups over the legislation. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had recently called on Shivakumar and urged him not to withdraw the law after Archbishop Peter Machado requested the government to repeal it.

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Restore Muslim reservation

The letter urged the government to restore the Category 2B reservation for Muslims, which grants 4 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes in Karnataka. It called for the Congress government to take measures against the proliferation of hate speech and withdraw the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. The letter noted that apart from the impact on the rural economy and various communities dependent on cattle, “incidents of attacks, intimidation and violence directed against cattle transporters and traders” were also cause for concern.

Speaking to The Indian Express at the convention, Reverend Emmanuel of St Paul’s Church said, “The Congress is known for making a lot of promises and thinks that the minority communities are with them…we depend on the Congress to fulfil the basic rights which they are very clear on in their manifesto. Nothing has been done yet, so our churches and other communities have come together to remind them to repeal it. They have been in power for some time now, and this should be taken up in the winter session.”

Congress promises to act

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad said the government would fulfil its promises. “The conversion law will be reverted to the status prior to 2022 (when the anti-conversion bill was passed by the BJP government), “ he added, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

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“Congress is the party that represents India. We do not stand on caste and religion. We listen to everyone’s opinions,” he added.