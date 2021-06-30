Karnataka: Minor boy tied to a tree, thrashed for trespassing farmland

The incident was reported at Belagola village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday.

In a horrific incident in Karnataka, a minor boy was tied to a tree and thrashed for trespassing on farmland.

The incident was reported at Belagola village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday. In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, the boy was grazing his sheep and when one of the sheep entered the farmland belonging to Harsha, he also entered to get the sheep back.

According to the police, the boy was caught by Harsha who questioned him for trespassing and allegedly Harsha, along with his workers, took the boy to a coconut grove, where they allegedly tied him to a tree and thrashed him.

The nearby people who heard his screams immediately alerted the police and the boy’s father, who was searching for him, also rushed to the farmland. The police have rescued the boy and handed him over to his father. The boy’s family is native of Sira in Tumkuru district, who came to Mandya in search of pastures for their sheep.

The Mandya district police said that an FIR has been registered against Harsha in Krishnaraja Sagara police station based on a complaint from the boy’s father.