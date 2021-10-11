Karnataka ministers urge young industrialists to develop entrepreneurship culture

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Monday urged young industrialists in the state to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship to generate more jobs.

“The need of the hour is to provide jobs. As per our new (proposed) employment policy, maximum incentives will be offered to those who can become job-providers,” Bommai said.

He was addressing students and budding industrialists after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ (Be an Entrepreneur, Become an Employer) and the Kaigarika (Industrial) Adalat at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, former CM Yediyurappa elaborated on the policies formulated during his tenure to promote entrepreneurship. He also lauded Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani’s efforts to conduct the workshop on a large scale. “Such initiatives will surely push economic growth,” he said.

At the same time, Nirani announced that the state government was planning to hold a Global Investors Meet in November 2022 with a goal to create more than 10 lakh jobs.

Ashwathnarayan said that the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) would facilitate exposure of students to various professions at the primary level itself. “The NEP-2020 will make students industry-ready by the time they complete their courses,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, claimed that his department conducted 14 programmes to enhance the skills of the youth. “In addition to this, necessary skill training and certification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning), equipping students with future skills and providing mentorship for 200 promising entrepreneurs are various initiatives taken by the department. We are also integrating employment seekers and employers through an online portal called Skill-Connect,” he said.

The minister also announced that a ‘Skill Hub’ will be set up in Ramanagara to make the youth aware of employment opportunities and to facilitate skill training.

According to the organisers, over 10,000 people including college students, graduates, and budding entrepreneurs attended the workshop on Monday.