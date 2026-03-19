Karnataka ministers seek ban on DJ music in processions over noise concerns

Karnataka ministers have raised concerns over noise pollution and cultural impact from DJ music in processions. (File Photo)

Objecting to obscene music played during processions, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad Wednesday urged the government to put an end to loud DJ sets. Speaking in the Assembly, Lad said DJ music has become a major problem across the state.

“May it be any jayanthi, without an item song, (the procession of the deity) does not move forward,” he said, calling such developments intolerable. “Such item songs and DJ music are not good for culture,” he said, urging the government to put an end to DJ music during processions.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi supported Lad’s view and asked the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cooperate with the government. “An order will have to be issued stopping it. There are a lot of problems caused by DJ music,” Tangadagi said.