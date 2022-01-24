Karnataka: Ministers given additional responsibility to handle Covid-19 situation in designated districts

January 24, 2022 9:10:58 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday gave 28 cabinet ministers the additional responsibility to handle the Covid-19 situation in each district, keeping the Bengaluru urban district for himself.
Notably, the chief minister has not assigned any minister to their home district.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have not been assigned any district, while three ministers – B C Patil, K Gopalaiah and Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa – have been allocated two districts each.
Govind Karjol have been allocated Belagavi, K S Eshwarappa (Chikkamagaluru), V Somanna (Chamarajnagara), Umesh Katti (Vijayapura), S Angara (Udupi), Araga Jnanendra (Tumakuru), C C Patil (Bagalkote), Anand Singh (Koppal), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Uttara Kannada), Prabhu Chauhan (Yadgir), Murugesh Nirani (Kalaburagi), B Sriramulu (Ballari), C N Ashwath Narayana (Ramanagra), Shivaram Hebbar (Haveri), S T Somashekar (Mysuru), B C Patil (Chitradurga and Gadag), B A Basavaraj (Davangere), K Sudhakar (Bengaluru Rural), K Gopalaiah (Hassan and Mandya), Shashikala Jolle (Vijayanagara), MTB Nagaraj (Chikkaballapura), K C Narayana Gowda (Shivamogga), B C Nagesh (Kodagu), Sunil Kumar (Dakshina Kannada), Halappa Achar (Dharwad), Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa (Raichur and Bidar), and Munirathna (Kolar).
There are currently 30 ministers in the state cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-