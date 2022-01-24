scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 24, 2022
Breaking News

Karnataka: Ministers given additional responsibility to handle Covid-19 situation in designated districts

Bommai on Monday gave 28 cabinet ministers the additional responsibility to handle the Covid-19 situation in each district.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
January 24, 2022 9:10:58 pm
Basavaraj Bommai, Desecration of Shivaji statue, Karnataka Police, Karnataka government, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday gave 28 cabinet ministers the additional responsibility to handle the Covid-19 situation in each district, keeping the Bengaluru urban district for himself.

Notably, the chief minister has not assigned any minister to their home district.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have not been assigned any district, while three ministers – B C Patil, K Gopalaiah and Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa – have been allocated two districts each.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Govind Karjol have been allocated Belagavi, K S Eshwarappa (Chikkamagaluru), V Somanna (Chamarajnagara), Umesh Katti (Vijayapura), S Angara (Udupi), Araga Jnanendra (Tumakuru), C C Patil (Bagalkote), Anand Singh (Koppal), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Uttara Kannada), Prabhu Chauhan (Yadgir), Murugesh Nirani (Kalaburagi), B Sriramulu (Ballari), C N Ashwath Narayana (Ramanagra), Shivaram Hebbar (Haveri), S T Somashekar (Mysuru), B C Patil (Chitradurga and Gadag), B A Basavaraj (Davangere), K Sudhakar (Bengaluru Rural), K Gopalaiah (Hassan and Mandya), Shashikala Jolle (Vijayanagara), MTB Nagaraj (Chikkaballapura), K C Narayana Gowda (Shivamogga), B C Nagesh (Kodagu), Sunil Kumar (Dakshina Kannada), Halappa Achar (Dharwad), Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa (Raichur and Bidar), and Munirathna (Kolar).

More from Bangalore

There are currently 30 ministers in the state cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement