Karnataka: Ministers given additional responsibility to handle Covid-19 situation in designated districts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday gave 28 cabinet ministers the additional responsibility to handle the Covid-19 situation in each district, keeping the Bengaluru urban district for himself.

Notably, the chief minister has not assigned any minister to their home district.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy have not been assigned any district, while three ministers – B C Patil, K Gopalaiah and Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa – have been allocated two districts each.

Govind Karjol have been allocated Belagavi, K S Eshwarappa (Chikkamagaluru), V Somanna (Chamarajnagara), Umesh Katti (Vijayapura), S Angara (Udupi), Araga Jnanendra (Tumakuru), C C Patil (Bagalkote), Anand Singh (Koppal), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Uttara Kannada), Prabhu Chauhan (Yadgir), Murugesh Nirani (Kalaburagi), B Sriramulu (Ballari), C N Ashwath Narayana (Ramanagra), Shivaram Hebbar (Haveri), S T Somashekar (Mysuru), B C Patil (Chitradurga and Gadag), B A Basavaraj (Davangere), K Sudhakar (Bengaluru Rural), K Gopalaiah (Hassan and Mandya), Shashikala Jolle (Vijayanagara), MTB Nagaraj (Chikkaballapura), K C Narayana Gowda (Shivamogga), B C Nagesh (Kodagu), Sunil Kumar (Dakshina Kannada), Halappa Achar (Dharwad), Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa (Raichur and Bidar), and Munirathna (Kolar).

There are currently 30 ministers in the state cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.