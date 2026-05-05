Gold theft at Karnataka minister Zameer Khan’s house: ‘Debt-ridden’ relative among 2 arrested

The police arrested two accused in connection with the case (Image generated using AI).

The Shivajinagar police in Bengaluru arrested two people, including a relative of Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, in connection with a house theft case and recovered 759 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.13 crore, said the police Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Ameer, a relative of the minister’s mother, and his associate Ameer Ahmed. The police said the duo had allegedly stolen gold from the minister’s residence.

The case was registered on April 15, following a complaint by the minister’s mother, a resident of Station Road. She reported that nearly 1.3 kg of gold jewellery kept in a cupboard had gone missing. In her complaint, she pointed out that relatives frequently visited her house to assist her and suspected the involvement of someone known to the family.