Gold theft at Karnataka minister Zameer Khan’s house: ‘Debt-ridden’ relative among 2 arrested

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The Shivajinagar police in Bengaluru arrested two people, including a relative of Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, in connection with a house theft case and recovered 759 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.13 crore, said the police Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Syed Ameer, a relative of the minister’s mother, and his associate Ameer Ahmed. The police said the duo had allegedly stolen gold from the minister’s residence.
The case was registered on April 15, following a complaint by the minister’s mother, a resident of Station Road. She reported that nearly 1.3 kg of gold jewellery kept in a cupboard had gone missing. In her complaint, she pointed out that relatives frequently visited her house to assist her and suspected the involvement of someone known to the family.
During the investigation, the police examined multiple leads before detaining Syed Ameer near a college in Govindapura on April 16. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and named his accomplice. He was produced before a court on April 17 and remanded to police custody for five days.
Based on his statement, the police arrested the second accused, Ameer Ahmed, from Mathikere on April 19. He, too, is said to have confessed to his role in the theft.
The police said the accused revealed that the stolen jewellery had been pledged at shops in Mathikere and Kammagondanahalli. Acting on the information, officers recovered 759 grams of gold jewellery from a shop in Mathikere on April 20. The recovered property is estimated to be worth Rs 1.13 crore.
“During questioning, the accused stated that they suffered significant financial losses in their travel business during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an attempt to recover those losses and clear mounting debts, they conspired to commit the theft at their relative’s residence. The stolen gold was pledged, and the proceeds were intended to be invested in real estate,” a police officer said.
Both accused were produced before the court on April 21 and April 23, respectively, and remanded to judicial custody.
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