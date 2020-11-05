scorecardresearch
CBI picks up former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni for probe in 2016 murder case

According to sources, Kulkarni was taken from his residence to suburban police station in Dharwad for questioning.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | November 5, 2020 10:54:40 am
Vinay Kulkarni, Vinay Kulkarni murder case, Vinay Kulkarni cbi 2016 murder case, karnataka minister cbi murder case, karnataka newsYogeeshgouda was killed in his gymnasium on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men.

Central Bureau of Investigation officials picked up former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad on Thursday in connection with the murder of former Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016, official sources said.

His younger brother Vijaya Kulkarni is also being questioned, they said.

Yogeeshgouda was killed in his gymnasium on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men.

