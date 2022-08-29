scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Karnataka minister to sue private schools body chief who levelled bribery charges

School Education Minister B C Nagesh also says he is ready for a third-party inquiry into ‘genuine’ allegations of corruption.

Nagesh told that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month gave the go-ahead to act against BEOs for various “irregularities”. (Twitter @BCNagesh_bjp)

Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh said Monday that he would file a defamation case against Lokesh Talikatte, president of the Registered Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA), who accused his department of corruption.

“Lokesh has made baseless allegations against me and the education department without proper evidence. So I will be filing a defamation case against him soon. At the same time, if I find any block education official (BEO) or deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) guilty of corruption or giving illegal permissions to run private schools, I am ready to initiate a third-party inquiry and take appropriate action against them,” Nagesh said.

Nagesh told indianexpress.com that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month gave the go-ahead to act against BEOs for various “irregularities”.

“An inquiry has already been initiated by the department after getting approval from the chief minister to remove around 33 BEOs on the charges of not complying with the Karnataka Education Act. We have also taken action against two private schools for running institutions without submitting proper documents,” the minister said.

Talikatte responded accusing the government of a political witch-hunt and said his association would fight tooth and nail the corrupt officials “weakening the private school sector”. Earlier in the day, Talikatte alleged that around 11 member schools of the association, including six of his Sandeepani Group of Schools, were ordered to be inspected by local education officials.

The action came after Talikatte accused the BEOs, DDPIs and other education officials on August 26 of bribery and extortion. He had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that department officials demanded bribes for providing no-objection certificate, renewing recognition and reimbursing Right to Education funds.

“Education authorities have raided private educational institutions of members of the RUPSA after we alleged that the department is filled with corrupt officials. Instead of introspecting, the department has launched a political witch-hunt against me. Despite providing evidence against two BEOs involved in corruption to the education department, there has been no action against them,” said Talikatte, who also accused the government of hampering classes and mentally disturbing private school teachers by conducting raids since August 27.

For their part, education department officials said many private schools did not have proper documents. They also accused some private schools of unauthorised construction of additional classrooms and violation of the medium of instruction. Some schools are following CBSE or ICSE syllabi when they have permission to teach only the state syllabus, the officials further alleged.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:34:37 pm
