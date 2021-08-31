Karnataka: Minister says decision on fee hike for engineering courses only after meeting next week

Amid speculations that the fees for engineering courses in the state will be hiked from this academic year, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said that a final call will be taken after a meeting with all stakeholders, scheduled to be held in the second week of September.

“While fee revision takes place every year for medical and dental courses, there has been no revision of fees for engineering courses in the last three years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association demanded the government to allow a fee hike of around 30 per cent. A similar demand has been put forth by the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association which seeks an increase of 25 per cent.

A senior government official said a decision will be taken by the minister after “timely negotiations considering the Covid crisis”. The official told The Indian Express, “We can definitely rule out a steep increase in the fee structure this year. However, the fact that the fee hike has been on hold for the last few academic years will be considered and a rough hike of 10 per cent looks likely.”

In the 2020-21 academic year, students admitted through the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) had paid Rs 65,360, while COMEDK (Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges in Karnataka) students paid Rs 1,43,748 as a fee. The fee was around Rs 58,000 to Rs 2,01,000 for KCET and COMEDK students, respectively, at some private institutions as well.

Admissions this year are expected to begin soon after the results of KCET 2021, expected to be made available by September 20.