Karnataka minister quit after contractor death: Forgery in letter seeking nod for projects, says official

An official of Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, which is at the centre of a controversy over the death of a civil contractor whose bills were allegedly not paid by the department, has filed a police complaint about alleged involvement of forgery in clearance provided for the civil work reportedly implemented by the deceased contractor in Hindalga village of Belagavi district.

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa was forced to quit as state state Rural Development minister last week after being named as first accused in the case of alleged abetment of suicide.

The case was registered by Udupi police on the basis of a complaint filed by Prashanth Patil, brother of the deceased contractor, Santhosh Patil. Eshwarappa has claimed he is not linked in any way to the death.

A deputy director in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Ramesh D, has filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police in central Bengaluru stating that jottings of approval on a letter dated February 2, 2021, sent by then Hindalga gram panchayat president Asha Aihole, were forged. No official of the department had given any approval for various works in Hindalga village, the complaint said.

Santhosh Patil was found dead on April 12 at a lodge in Udupi. Before his death, he had alleged that then minister Eshwarappa had failed to clear his bills, worth more than Rs 4 crore, for 108 civic works he had carried out in Hindalga based on informal approvals.

In the police complaint, filed two days ago, it has been stated that Aihole had sent a letter dated February 2, 2021, seeking clearances for implementing 108 different pieces of work for improvement of drainage and roads in Hindalga. The complainant stated that the letter was received by Rural Development Department on February 17, 2021.

Later, it stated, an unidentified person made a noting on the letter in green ink, mentioning that a decision will be taken on March 5, 2021, on the demands in the letter. Another noting with the date February 26, 2021, at the end of the letter stated that orders for clearances had been issued.

“Daily communications received by the department are filed and brought to the notice of senior officials. No notes are written on the letter itself,” Ramesh D stated in his complaint. “Somebody has forged the signature of government officials and caused hindrances to the government and functioning of the government. These persons must be traced and brought to book.”

Before his death, Santhosh Patil had stated that K S Eshwarappa should be held responsible if something happened to him.