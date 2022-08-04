Karnataka minister’s ex-staffer held for cheating job aspirants by assuring employment in animal husbandry dept

A 43-year-old man, who previously worked as a staffer at the office of Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly cheating 12 aspirants by promising them jobs in the department.

The arrested was identified as Jnanadev Jhadav, a resident of Belagavi, who worked as staffer in the office between 2020 and 2021. He quit his job citing personal reasons and settled in Belagavi.

The incident came to light when N Ramesh, joint commissioner, department of animal husbandry, approached Sanjaynagar police and filed a complaint against unknown persons for producing fake appointment letters and forging signatures of the minister and other senior officials. In his complaint he said copies of the fake appointment letters had also reached Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office.

According to police sources, Jhadav had also created forged notifications, which announced 93 vacant First Division Assistant (FDA) and Second Division Assistant (SDA) posts in the animal husbandry department and lured job aspirants. He also created fake appointment letters in the name of 63 persons and handed them over to 12 persons from whom he had taken money.

Jhadav was aware that he would get exposed in a matter of time but then he came up with another plan of issuing a last minute notification saying the jobs are ready but in the last minute they were withdrawn after objections from the public. However, the aspirants suspected there was something fishy and approached the department head office in the last week of July and found out that it was a fraud, said a police officer.

“We have recovered Rs 25 lakh from the accused and a probe is underway,” the officer added.