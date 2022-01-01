Karnataka: Minister tests positive; single-day Covid cases in state breaches 1,000-mark for first time since September last

Medical staff of M S Ramaiah hospital wearing PPE and gloves hold placards with a message on New Year's eve amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka breached the thousand-mark in the single-day spike in cases as the state Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh Covid cases of which Bengaluru Urban reported 810 cases. The total number of active cases in Karnataka now stands at 9,386 of which 7,876 are in Bengaluru. The last time when the state had seen over 1,000 cases in a single day was on September 9 last year when it recorded 1,074 cases.

Of the five deaths recorded by the state health department, two are from Bengaluru and one each from Tumkuru, Mandya and Uttara Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada reported 48 cases, Mysuru 29, Balagavi 10, Mandya 23 and Udupi 28. On the positive front, Ramanagara, Raichuru, Gadag, Haveri, Yadagiri, Chikkaballapura and Davangere did not report a single Covid-19 case.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.86 per cent and the case fertility rate was 0.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, health officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the number of cases will rise in the coming days. “We are awaiting the genome sequencing reports of the samples we have sent. In the past few days, several clusters were reported across the city which pushed the number of cases. It is imperative to adhere to the Covid protocols,” the official said.

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns over the rising number of Omicron cases, the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) urged the Karnataka government to consider and implement home delivery of liquor.