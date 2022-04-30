Karnataka minister offers Rs 5 lakh, vows medical aid for Bengaluru acid attack victim

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has offered Rs 5 lakh to a 24-year-old woman who was attacked with acid by her stalker in Bengaluru on Thursday. He also announced that the cost of the woman’s treatment will be borne by the government.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after visiting the woman who is being treated in the ICU at St John’s Hospital, Sudhakar said the government will not spare the culprits behind such heinous acts. The victim was injured on her chest, back and head, the police said, adding that she was out of danger.

“This is an inhuman incident which is shameful and unbecoming in a civilised society. Cases like these must be tried in fast-track courts and the culprits must be punished quickly. Only then can we send a stern message to such anti-social elements and create a deterrent. The health department will extend all support for the treatment of the woman,” he said.

“The woman has suffered 35 per cent burn injuries and is being treated in the ICU. Skin grafts necessary for the treatment will be sourced from the skin bank at Victoria Hospital. I have decided to personally give Rs 5 Lakh to the victim. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family, be it in the form of treatment, rehabilitation or securing her future,” the minister said.

According to the police, the accused Nagesh (27) was a tenant at a house belonging to the woman’s uncle. The woman, an MCom graduate, had rejected Nagesh’s ‘proposal’ and she had also informed her uncle about the same, following which Nagesh was asked to vacate the house a few months ago.

The accused, however, continued to stalk her, the police said. On Thursday, the woman was climbing the stairs to her workplace at Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road when Nagesh poured acid on her, they said.