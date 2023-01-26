Karnataka minister urges NLSIU to prepare revised selection list to implement 25% domicile reservation

Raising objections over the procedure followed to implement domicile reservation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) (Bengaluru), Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Thursday urged the university to prepare a revised selection list considering the super numeric criteria (that exceeds or is beyond the regular or prescribed number) to implement the 25 per cent domicile reservation.

“For the academic year 2023-24 there are 240 seats available and out of these, 60 students should be considered under domicile reservation. In case if this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be rectified immediately. If it cannot be corrected this way, the University should prepare a revised selection list considering the super numeric criteria,” he said.

In a second letter written to the vice chancellor of the university Thursday, Narayan stated that the non-implementation of the 25 per cent domicile reservation would violate the law of natural justice if the students selected under the all India quota are considered under domicile reservation.

He added, “In similar institutions located at Visakhapatnam, Raipura, Kolkata and other places, domicile reservation of 25 per cent is being followed exempting the students selected under the all India quota. The same should be observed here also as per the amendments introduced in 2020.”

“In the academic year 2022-23, out of the total 180 seats available, 45 students should have been admitted under domicile reservation. But it has come to light that 13 students who were selected under all India quota were also included within the domicile reservation classification. Hence, only 32 students were given admissions under domicile reservation. This resulted in 13 students of the state losing their opportunities,” he said in the letter.

He also stated that the university should take into account the concerns raised by Kannada organisations and the advocates’ association last week. “It should also not forget that the state government has also sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 22 crore to the university this year,” the minister pointed out in the letter.

Last week, the advocates’ association of Bengaluru and some pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest against NLSIU for not implementing the domicile reservation effectively and alleged that the institution has caused injustice to Kannadigas. In a letter to the law minister, the association urged to include more state representatives in the general/executive councils of the university.