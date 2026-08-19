‘Central agencies conspired’: Karnataka minister Nagendra rules out resignation

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Proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were disrupted for the third consecutive day Wednesday as the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) continued their protest demanding the resignation of minister B Nagendra.
The ruling Congress government dared the Opposition to engage in a formal debate on the issue while firmly ruling out Nagendra’s resignation. The minister, who handles the Planning, Programme Monitoring, and Statistics portfolios, has claimed innocence.
Nagendra resigned as minister in June 2024 after allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited. The Enforcement Directorate later arrested him, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in June this year, naming him and others in connection with the case in which Rs 89.63 crore was fraudulently diverted. He was inducted into the Cabinet on August 3.
On Wednesday, the Assembly convened for a short period to offer condolences to former minister B C Nagesh, who died of illness Tuesday evening. When it resumed post-lunch, BJP and JD(S) legislators continued their dharna inside the Assembly. Speaker G S Patil adjourned the House. The post-lunch session lasted eight minutes.
Earlier in the day, Nagendra held a news conference and said that he was ready to accept punishment if he was found guilty in the case. “…Central agencies conspired against me. Yet, after the court granted me bail, I had asked the party to give me an opportunity,” he said.
The minister said he was ready to discuss the scam in the Legislative Assembly, but the BJP did not agree. “Why? Because a Dalit from the Adivasi community has become a minister again. These Manuvadis are plotting to remove me by any means,” he said.
Out of 326 ministers in BJP governments in the country, 126 have serious cases against them, Nagendra claimed. “Why don’t you seek their resignation? …They have heinous charges like kidnapping, murder, rape and others. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has 29 cases,” he added.
To questions on whether he would resign, Nagendra and his Cabinet colleagues present at the news conference replied in the negative in unison.
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