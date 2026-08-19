‘Central agencies conspired’: Karnataka minister Nagendra rules out resignation

Proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were disrupted for the third consecutive day Wednesday as the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) continued their protest demanding the resignation of minister B Nagendra.

The ruling Congress government dared the Opposition to engage in a formal debate on the issue while firmly ruling out Nagendra’s resignation. The minister, who handles the Planning, Programme Monitoring, and Statistics portfolios, has claimed innocence.

Nagendra resigned as minister in June 2024 after allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited. The Enforcement Directorate later arrested him, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in June this year, naming him and others in connection with the case in which Rs 89.63 crore was fraudulently diverted. He was inducted into the Cabinet on August 3.