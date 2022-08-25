Karnataka: Contractors’ association accuses minister N Munirathna of seeking bribes, he demands proof

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has for the first time named and accused a state Cabinet minister, N Munirathna, of allegedly demanding bribes from contractors. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Munirathna denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, association president D Kempanna accused Munirathna, who is the minister of horticulture and planning and programme monitoring and statistics, of instructing an executive engineer to collect money from contractors and threatening him with suspension from duty if he failed to comply.

Munirathna warned that he would file a defamation case against Kempanna for making false allegations and said that if he had the evidence to support his claims, he should furnish the documents. Kempanna countered this by saying that about 200 contractors from Kolar had written to him recently against Munirathna, who is also the district in-charge of Kolar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that Kempanna did not have any evidence. “Karnataka is the first state in the country to set up a panel headed by a retired judge to scrutinise works of Rs 50 crore and above and there is no substance in the allegation,” Bommai said.

Kempanna had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that authorities were demanding 40 per cent commission from contractors but the BJP had denied the allegations. He said that he would write to PM Modi again.

Before holding the press meet, Kempanna met former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. “I will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the ordeal that the contractors are facing in Karnataka. Though I have written letters before, no action has been initiated,” he said.

Earlier this year, Santosh Patil, a contractor who had died by suicide, had alleged harassment over release of funds for projects. The furore over his death had compelled then Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) K S Eshwarappa to resign. After the probe, however, the police gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa.